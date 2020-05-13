NEW ORLEANS — Announcing phased reopening plans, the Audubon Nature Institute said it got approval to open its parks and museums, a press release from the organization said Wednesday.

The organization will reopen in a phased approach that will strictly limit attendance.

The Audubon Riverview Park will reopen Saturday to pedestrians and bicycles only. Audubon Tennis will reopen May 20, but there will be social distancing measures and a limited schedule.

The Audubon Golf Course will remain closed.

Consulting with zoo and aquarium experts across America to develop a comprehensive reopening plan that will keep people healthy and safe, the institute has made plans to reopen the Audubon Zoo in early June.

“We have been preparing to reopen for several weeks,” said Audubon Chief Operating Office Kyle Burks. “From stringent cleaning protocols to removing unnecessary touchpoints, Audubon is committed to providing a safe experience for visitors. We want to take every precaution as we reopen our facilities and appreciate the community’s patience as we carefully begin to open our doors up to the public.”

Alongside attendance limits, the organizations must require employees to wear masks, maintain stringent cleaning standards, and post social distancing signs.

“Part of our reopening plan and a requirement of the City is for Audubon to take online reservations. Online tickets will be required for all guests, including Audubon Members. Our new timed admission protocol is critical to limiting the number of guests in our facilities at any time and supporting increased physical distancing.”

Here are some of the protocols Audobon will follow.

• Limiting the number of guests to 25% of the facility’s capacity

• Requiring and enforcing physical distancing of six feet or more

• Preventing the gathering of any group of more than 10 people

• Restricting close contact through clear and enforced physical distancing guidelines

• Communicating new safety protocols with mandated training for every Audubon employee

• Providing PPE to employees

While Audubon facilities work to reopen, supporters can help the dedicated staff who continue to provide outstanding care for the animals that they love by donating to the Audubon Recovery Fund.

