BATON ROUGE, La. — A child who died after being delivered several months prematurely as her mother battled coronavirus has tested negative for COVID-19, Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark announced Monday.

Clark said the case adds to the limited research that suggests the novel coronavirus can’t be passed from mother to child in the womb.

Clark did reiterate that the baby’s death was ‘coronavirus-related’ as the mother’s oxygen levels were low due to her battle with coronavirus and that caused the premature labor. The little girl was born at just under 22 weeks of pregnancy, a time period where survival of a child is low regardless of the reason.

"It's that sequence of events that makes this a COVID-related death — because of the intimate relationship between the mother and child," he clarified again during the Monday press conference.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's office first announced the death of the child on April 6, the day after the infant was born, and ran tests to see if the virus was present. The mother, who remained in the hospital on a ventilator last week, had been admitted on April 1.

