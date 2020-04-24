NEW ORLEANS — A weekend virtual music festival raising money for out-of-work artists in New Orleans will feature 20 local acts, including Grammy-winner PJ Morton.

The Band Together Benefit show is set to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, according to event organizers.

Some of the headliners include Morton, who is the keyboardist for Maroon 5, Tank and the Bangas, Kermit Ruffins, Jon Cleary and Flow Tribe.

"It was definitely a no-brainer for me to help this community of musicians that make our world go round," Morton said. "What would the world be without music?"

The concert is a way to prop up musicians and raise funds for them, because the social distancing measures intended to limit the spread of coronavirus hurt them directly.

"Unfortunately, our livelihood is being around people," Morton said. "The more people the better, so this is working directly against what we do."

But like artists all over the country, they have taken to video platforms to share their work with people stuck at home, oftentimes forcing them to come up with novel solutions to stream out to the audience.

"What this has done is forced us to be even more creative," Morton said, adding that even as an organizer he wasn't completely sure how the final product will look.

"I'm looking forward to seeing everybody."

More Stories:

RELATED: US deaths surpass 50,000 as President Trump signs nearly $500B aid bill

RELATED: Another US Navy warship at sea reports a coronavirus outbreak

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.