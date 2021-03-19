Bar owners say the 11 p.m. cutoff is hurting their business

“Not being able to sell anything after that time, it’s killing us,” said Albritton.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — For Kim Albritton, owner of Biere Bar in Marrero, the past year has been tough.

“I was without a job. I’ve been home for the past year,” said Albritton.

When she and her husband opened the place back in the Fall of 2018, business was good. Then COVID shut it down.

“My husband still had his job luckily,” said Albritton.

Now back behind the bar she’s trying to make up for lost time, but said time is what’s getting in the way. 11 o’clock specifically.

“Not being able to sell anything after that time, it’s killing us,” said Albritton.

Albritton said that’s when there are enough customers to start making some money. That’s also the time alcohol sales must stop because of statewide COVID restrictions.

“We have to basically turn our customers away,” said Albritton.

While she’s glad to at least be open at this point, she says an 11 o’clock shutdown isn’t sustainable and would like to see it pushed back at least an hour, to try and give her bar a chance.

“The guidelines that are set in place now basically make it impossible for a bar to survive,” said Albritton.

Live music is big here and it makes money, but she can’t do that either right now.

Albritton said capacity restrictions in Jefferson Parish don’t make financial sense.

“If we can’t have the people to cover the cost that we’re paying for the band it’s just not worth it. We’ll lose money,” said Albritton.

In New Orleans, that 11 o’clock cutoff is a challenge as well.

“That’s when we do the majority of our business,” said Blue Nile owner Jesse Paige.

Paige said the well-known music venue on Frenchman Street is unable to reopen because city requirements for live music are just too expensive to implement. Even if he spent the money, he says it’d do no good.

“Most of our shows here at the Blue Nile, such as Kermit Ruffins and the BBQ Swingers don’t start until 11 p.m.,” said Paige.

“Other things can be open past 11. I just don’t understand why it’s just bars,” said Albritton.

For Albritton that 10:45 last call will have to do for now as she hopes last year’s troubles don’t pour over into this year.