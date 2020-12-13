Bars prepare for outdoor only service as COVID numbers continue to rise

The latest numbers from the city's website shows cases are up, over 120 per day and the percent positivity rate is 5.2%.

NEW ORLEANS — Bars in New Orleans are preparing for another loss in revenue.

The city's Health Director said its likely bars would not continue indoor service this upcoming week since Covid cases are rising.

Bar Manager at B-Mac's in the French Quarter, Mia Matassa, said health leaders need to find a better method to learn why cases are rising instead of claiming close contact in bars is the reason.

"Instead of blanket rules and regulations let's look at where things are happening and how things are happening, we know with Tulane and Loyola there was an up-tick," Matassa said.

Matassa is concerned about losing indoor service, however she's grateful because there's still an outdoor area where people can gather and still be safe.

"It's scary, I don't know, we have that courtyard, if we're still allowed to do outdoor seating it won't hurt us as much, but the weather is also turning," Matassa said.

Scott Wood owns Courtyard Brewery.

He said he had to pivot his business to stay afloat by selling canned beer.

Wood is grateful as well because his shop allows for patrons to drink outside.

"It's almost inevitable if you're looking around the country and around the state, New Orleans has done extremely well we should be proud of what in reality we know where we're at and the numbers aren't great," Wood said.

Those numbers need to come down, if not, leaders said its possible bars may not have indoor service and more restrictions could come.

"If our numbers stay where they are right now, we are going to have to look at gathering sizes, right now it's 75 indoors, 125 outdoors and it seems like it's not going to be enough, " Dr. Jennifer Avegno, New Orleans Health Director said.