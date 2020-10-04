BATON ROUGE, La. — Two Baton Rouge hospitals are honoring COVID-19 survivors with a growing public display of how many have recovered enough to be discharged.

Baton Rouge General Medical Center's two locations have walls honoring people who have been discharged after testing positive for coronavirus.

"We can’t wait to add more hearts as we send our survivors home," the hospital system posted on Twitter.

According to a report from Baton Rouge television station WBRZ, the walls, covered with paper hearts, are located in the lobbies of the two hospitals.

The Baton Rouge Mid City hospital was recently retrofitted into a facility for coronavirus patients.

While Louisiana has not released any information on the number of people who have beaten the virus, Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker shows that more than 368,000 people have recovered worldwide, with more than 26,000 recoveries in the U.S.

