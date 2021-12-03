1,000 vaccinated daily at Morial Convention Center, ramping up to 3,000 per day

Health leaders say despite people feel skeptical about getting the vaccine it’s the fastest to get back to activities before the pandemic.

NEW ORLEANS — Health Leaders with LCMC are encouraging people to get vaccinated now that there are three vaccines available

LCMC Health leaders have even come up with a slogan, "Be in that Number."

They say it's a streamlined process once registering online.

Health leaders say despite people feel skeptical about getting the vaccine it’s the fastest to get back to activities before the pandemic.

"Whether it's Johnson and Johnson, Phizer or Moderna they're all extremely effective and they're all extremely safe and we want people to feel good about that when they come and get their vaccine. Dr. Jeff Elder with LCMC said. "It's important to note that if we want to get past this pandemic, we have the get the population vaccinated and so we want people to get their vaccine and get out."

On average, health leaders vaccinate 1000 and are hoping to vaccinate 3000 people a day at the Morial Convention Center.

