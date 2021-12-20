Belle Chasse Middle School goes virtual due to possible COVID outbreak

Students are set to return to class after the holiday break on Jan. 6, 2022.

BELLE CHASSE, La. — Classes at a Plaquemines Parish middle school will go virtual this week after a possible COVID-19 outbreak.

All students and teachers of Belle Chasse Middle School will participate in virtual learning on Monday and Tuesday, and all second-quarter exams will be given via Google Classroom.

The school said that teachers and students will be quarantined after testing positive or if it is determined that they may have been exposed to a positive case.

"Protecting our students, faculty, and staff is paramount; therefore, it is imperative that we slow the spread of this disease," a statement from Superintendent Denis Rousselle said.

Students who are unable to log in to Google Classroom can make arrangements to take their exams. Students are set to return to class after the holiday break on Jan. 6, 2022.

"Any signs of a cluster of new cases will result in a re-evaluation of strategies and a decision on how our mitigation may need to change," Rousselle said.