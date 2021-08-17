BESE to take on masks in school at Wednesday meeting

This comes after Attorney General Jeff Landry issued an opinion saying BESE should have final say on mask rules.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — After hearing from upset parents, the St. Tammany Parish School is asking the Board of Secondary Education, or BESE, to give parents and teachers a choice when it comes to masks in schools.

BESE is set to discuss the issue along with potential safety measures at its meeting Wednesday.

This comes after Attorney General Jeff Landry issued an opinion saying BESE should have final say on mask rules despite the statewide mask mandate.

A portion of his official opinion reads: "Governor Edwards reinstated a statewide mask mandate, which purportedly applies to Louisiana's schools although the mandate contains no specific language regarding masks in schools."

Last month, before the fourth COVID surge, BESE did not enact statewide requirements saying it would be up to each school district, but parents against the mask mandate have been showing up to St. Tammany Parish School Board meetings asking the school board to allow them to choose whether or not their kids have to wear masks in schools. STPSB then issued a petition to BESE with that request.

"We've gotten a lot of emails pro-mask and anti-mask, but we really feel like it's the right of the parent to choose," STPSB President Brandon Harrell said.

"We're losing our freedoms. What's happened? I've been here for years," one grandparent said at a meeting. "I don't understand what y'all are doing."

Not all parents agree.