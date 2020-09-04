BATON ROUGE, La. — The State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has drafted a letter to Governor John Bel Edwards asking him to call off the remainder of the school year to in-person classes.

"We... respectfully request that you act now in making a decision to formally extend school facilities closures for the remainder of the Spring term."

The request came in a letter signed by BESE President Sandy Holloway, Vice-President Tony Davis and Secretary-Treasurer Kira Orange Jones.

The letter cites the initial closure followed by an extension through April 30.

It is uncertain, even if schools did resume at the start of May, what would be accomplished in the final two or three weeks of the year.

"The CDC factors for long-term facilities closure, based on available science, indicates that the citizens of our state are more at risk if children and staff are introduced to these facilities too soon," said the letter.

Governor Edwards has said in recent press briefings that a decision on schools and on what requirements will be in place for students to be promoted to the next grade or to graduate would be coming soon.

Some schools have implemented distance or online learning in the interim, though there is no consensus as to how well it is working for all students.