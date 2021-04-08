Biden suggests giving people money for vaccinations

"Financial incentives can be an important part of motivational strategies for a number of different health incentives," said Dr. Ben Springgate at LSU Health.

NEW ORLEANS — Last week President Biden proposed incentives as a way to get people vaccinated.

He asked stats to use money from the American Rescue Plan to pay people 100 dollars to get vaccinated.

But will it work and how much would it cost?

"If incentives help us beat this virus...I think we should use them." said President Joe Biden.

But 100 dollars seems expensive. We crunched the numbers to find out how much it would cost. Louisiana's population is roughly 4.6 million, a little more than 1.9 million are already vaccinated.

Another 300-thousand are not eligible because they are kids not able to get the vaccine. This number could be a little higher because some people can't get the vaccine because of certain medical reasons. So this gives us a rough estimate of about 2.4 million eligible for the incentives. Multiply that by 100 and you've got a very large number of about 240-million dollars.

Over the weekend at the Satchmo Summerfest, we asked a few people what they think of the incentives and if it's fair especially for those who have already received the vaccine?

"We got vaccinated for free, so yeah 100 bucks that would be a good boost," said a couple at the fest.

"Umm yes. But I think it's sad, personally, that you have to pay someone to do something that could help them...and help them live.. And stay alive.. I do know people that have died..but if that's what it takes.." said one woman at Satchmo Summerfest.

" I think choices need to be made regardless of money. But sure..incentives are great," said a festival goer.

Still, there are others not moved by money and are refusing for a number of different reasons.

"Some people may not be moved by money, as you note. For them it might be that they need to see more evidence, they need to talk to their doctor, they need to have more personal experience with the diseases and some people may never move. They've made their decision and that's that. And in those instances it is possible that employer mandates or other types of programs that require it, maybe something that will move the needle," said Dr. Ben Springgate, LSU Health.