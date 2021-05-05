Biden wants 160 million Americans vaccinated by July 4

The White House said they are starting by directing tens of thousands of pharmacies in the federal pharmacy program to offer walk-in appointments.

NEW ORLEANS — The plan puts more emphasis on adults who are still on the fence about getting vaccinated and those who don't have access to a shot.

The big question is, is it possible and if so how?

The plan calls for well over a million people to get the vaccine. The White House calls it the beginning of a way back to normal.

"Now we are going to have to bring the vaccine to people who are less eager," said President Joe Biden.

The president's plan is to have 70 percent of American adults get at least one shot and to fully vaccinate 160 million Americans by independence day.

We asked Dr. Ben Springate with LSU Health if he thinks this is even possible as demand drops.

"I believe it's obtainable. I think it's going to require effort. there are some people, of course, who decided they want to wait and see," said Dr. Ben Springgate, LSU Health.



The White House said they are starting by directing tens of thousands of pharmacies in the federal pharmacy program to offer walk-in appointments.

There is going to be more support for pop-up clinics, smaller community vaccination sites, and more mobile clinics in addition to more outreach to encourage more to vaccinated.