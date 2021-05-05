Biden wants 160 million Americans vaccinated by July 4

NEW ORLEANS — The plan puts more emphasis on adults who are still on the fence about getting vaccinated and those who don't have access to a shot.
The big question is, is it possible and if so how?
The plan calls for well over a million people to get the vaccine. The White House calls it the beginning of a way back to normal.
"Now we are going to have to bring the vaccine to people who are less eager," said President Joe Biden.
The president's plan is to have 70 percent of American adults get at least one shot and to fully vaccinate 160 million Americans by independence day.
We asked Dr. Ben Springate with LSU Health if he thinks this is even possible as demand drops.
"I believe it's obtainable. I think it's going to require effort. there are some people, of course, who decided they want to wait and see," said Dr. Ben Springgate, LSU Health.
The White House said they are starting by directing tens of thousands of pharmacies in the federal pharmacy program to offer walk-in appointments.
There is going to be more support for pop-up clinics, smaller community vaccination sites, and more mobile clinics in addition to more outreach to encourage more to vaccinated.
"I think we need to reach out further to perhaps those people that are more difficult to reach and may have less opportunity..or access or feel like they have reason to vaccinated..and present convincing positive upbeat messages to them about why this is important, why this affects them and why they should really do it," said Dr. Ben Springgate, LSU Health.
Dr. Springate calls the president's plan a great aspirational goal. He is hopeful it can be done if leaders are meeting people where they are.
"We need to get every single voice singing all of the positive messages that we know and that we have come to appreciate that are associated with getting this vaccine," said Dr. Ben Springgate, LSU Health.
Voices may be singing the praises of the vaccine but are those on the fence listening.