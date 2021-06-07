x
Bills striking at vaccine mandate head to Louisiana governor

BATON ROUGE, La. — Republican Louisiana lawmakers have taken aim at the coronavirus vaccine. They've sent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards two bills to keep state and local government agencies from mandating the immunization to receive certain services. 

Rep. Danny McCormick’s proposal would ban agencies from refusing to give a permit or license to someone based on a business’s decision that it won’t require the coronavirus vaccine for employees or customers. 

Rep. Kathy Edmonston’s proposal would prohibit the Office of Motor Vehicles from requiring someone to be vaccinated to get a driver’s license or putting immunization information on a license. 

Edwards has championed the vaccine and hasn’t taken a position on the legislation.

