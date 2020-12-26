x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Coronavirus

Bogalusa nurse uses talent to spread holiday cheer to patients amid the pandemic

“When everything was done and the patients would wake up, their nurses would pull back the curtains and let them see it and it was really awesome,

BOGALUSA, La. — It started as a simple idea, a way to bring Christmas joy to COVID ICU patients at Our Lady of the Angels Hospital in Bogalusa.  

“I’ve gotten so much more attention from it than I thought I would,” said  ICU nurse Caitlyn Meyerchick. 

Meyerchick led the charge, adding festive color and familiar faces for patients who are isolated from friends and family. 

“I was the lucky painter that did the work,” said Meyerchick. “I did it in one night.”

Putting her high school talented art classes to use, Meyerchick got to work, turning outside walls of patient rooms into holiday murals. Scenes like Santa, a gingerbread man and a manager scene now makeup the new art. 

“When everything was done and the patients would wake up, their nurses would pull back the curtains and let them see it and it was really awesome,” said Meyerchick. “We got more smiles than I thought we would have gotten.”

Those smiles also came from co-workers. It’s a bit of much needed cheer after nearly a year of facing a pandemic head on. 

“Not only is it physically and mentally exhausting, it’s been emotionally exhausting,” said Meyerchick. “Nobody knew what we were going into when we started all this.”

In her five years at the hospital, Meyerchick says caring for patients has never been so bonding.

“We’ve had laughs, we’ve had tears. We’ve shared just about any emotion you can possibly think of with all these patients,” said Meyerchick. 

Now, she’s sharing her art, hoping it helps to heal. 

“We really hope that we can express any type of happiness to get them through this rough time and get them back home,” said Meyerchick. 

RELATED: Pope on Christmas urges officials to make COVID-19 vaccine available to all

RELATED: Preschool director who took on extra jobs to buy gifts for students receives new car
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 16, 2020