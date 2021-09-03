Businesses face losses impossible to imagine 1 year ago

"We've had hurricanes, natural disasters colds, heat. This has been the most trying time ever, dealing with the coronavirus."

NEW ORLEANS — March 9 marks one year since the pandemic impacted the New Orleans area.

After Carnival 2020, simple tasks such as going to the store, or shopping for groceries became nuanced.

The days following Mardi Gras the number of Covid cases surged.

Governor John Bel Edwards issued a Stay at Home order to make sure people are safe, it meant people could no longer enjoy themselves on a popular street in the French Quarter, Bourbon.

"We've had hurricanes, natural disasters colds, heat. This has been the most trying time ever, dealing with the coronavirus," Brad Bohannan, owner of Spirits on Bourbon said.

Bohanan thought we'd be back to normal once the curve was flattened.

"We thought we'd follow the science to make sure we do what all have to do to make this happen," Bohanan said.

Over the months as time progressed, Bohanan installed signs informing customers they had to wear masks. He also placed tables outdoors in the courtyard in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

One year later the virus concerns him because his dream of owning a bar may end. Even while the state moves into phase 3, the city of New Orleans tends to keep tighter restrictions.

"They can go and hash out all their difference and let their egos fight with each other, but at the end of the day we want to be safe and be able to open business we got insurance to pay," Bohanan said.

Other business owners are also feeling the pinch.

"There's no more conventions seminars, concerts, money lost. There's no more parades coming through the CBD, money lost. There's no more tourism, hotels are shutting down. That's money lost," Ricky Ricard, G's Pizza Owner said.

Ricard has been able to manage throughout the pandemic because most customers would order takeout when they had to stay home to be safe. Now Ricard faces new competition.

"All of these 4 and five star restaurants that would have never thought about doing delivery before on post mates, grub hub, waiter, you used to be able to go to these food apps and maybe have a 100 places to choose from there's now 300 you can get lobsters and steaks," Ricard said.

Now the future looks dim for Ricard's business.

"You still think positive. I control the fate if somebody is going to stay with their momma. I have people, if they not working for me, they may be robbing on the streets. I'm looking for leadership. I'm looking for a sign when is it going to be ok to think or pretend, we're going to be normal again?"

