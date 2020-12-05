At the Daily Beet on Magazine Street in New Orleans, take out has been the only way of business for more than a month now.

“Overall it’s been good. It’s been really nice to see some of the old customers coming back,” said owner Dylan Maisel.

Friday will be the first time since mid-March when Maisel’s restaurant will be able to allow customers to eat inside, but he’s taking a more cautious approach to the governor’s rollout of phase one reopening.

“I don’t feel comfortable having people in the doors yet. Obviously, the biggest priority is to keep my staff safe and healthy, as well as community members,” said Maisel.

Under phase one, places like restaurants, coffee shops, gyms, churches, theatres and hair and nail salons can open, but at only 25 percent capacity to allow for proper social distancing. Places like tattoo parlors, spas, amusement parks and bars will stay closed.

Just a block away from The Daily Beet, is Basin restaurant, where manager Emma Goldman is working on a game plan.

“I’m really ready to open up again to the public,” said Goldman. “I want to say Wednesday or Thursday, we’ll have a whole staff meeting which will have us, we’ll just go over new policies, new ideas, just everything, how we can be safe and healthy.”

Goldman says all this downtime has led to some renovations on this inside which she’s excited for socially distanced customers to take advantage of.

“The energy of this place feels good and new and different and I’m ready to open up again,” said Goldman.

Whether opening Friday or waiting a little longer, the reason for staying in the kitchen is the same.

“Something about a restaurant that you love is the service, having people inside, checking on them, seeing them,” said Maisel

Phase one will last for 21 days and if all goes well, the state could roll into phase two, which would be announced June 1st.

