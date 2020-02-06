Businesses reopen, expand as state enters Phase 2 of reopening Friday

Now businesses are getting ready to either reopen for the first time in two months or expand capacity.

METAIRIE, La. — Louisiana is moving into Phase Two starting this Friday. Governor Edwards made the announcement Monday afternoon, but this does not apply to New Orleans.

Chef Andrea Apuzzo is ready to seat up to another hundred patrons in his Metairie restaurant Friday.

"We are a big huge restaurant, we spread the tables around," Apuzzo said.

As part of phase two, businesses and establishments that have been operating at 25 percent capacity will be able to expand capacity to 50 percent. That includes restaurants, churches, salons, gyms, museums and casinos.

Playgrounds can reopen.

Other places that are openingg for the first time at 50 percent capacity include tattoo parlors, spas, swimming pools, and bowling allies like Colonial Bowling Lanes in Harahan.

"Our bowlers, they call everyday, 'when can you open for bowling," said owners Chuck and Gwen Ferrara.

They've been preparing to reopen for the last two months.

"That's all we've been doing. We've been sanitizing, renovating, putting up shields, splash guards," the Ferraras said.

Bars have stricter guidelines, but can open at 25 percent capacity.

"Businesses of different types are treated differently and that's because of the risk involved," Edwards said Monday.

You still have to be six feet away from others and are asked to wear a mask in public.

"We're not going to be fully back to normal for some time," Edwards said.

This does not apply to New Orleans which will remain in Phase One. Mayor Cantrell said the city is not ready to move into Phase Two with the rest of the state, but they may loosen some restrictions. She's expected to announce more on that in the coming days.

For the rest of the state, this means more people back to work, but Apuzzo said he's struggling to get employees back that have been on unemployment.

"They say 'oh no we're going to wait' and that's one of the hardest things for us to do," he said.

This proclamation will be in place for 21 days. Then, just like in Phase One, the situation will be reassessed before making any more decisions.

What CAN reopen under Phase 2 guidelines:

All businesses and organizations currently at 25% capacity can expand to 50%

Casinos and video poker establishments may expand operations to 50% and 75% of gaming positions

Massage establishments, tattoo parlors and esthetic services may operate at 50% capacity

Bowling alleys, skating rinks, pool halls may resume operation at 50% capacity

Bars that do not hold food service certificate can reopen at 25% capacity

Arcades and children’s museums can reopen at 50% capacity

Outdoor playgrounds and play centers may resume operation

What is still CLOSED: