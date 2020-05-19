NEW ORLEANS — Café du Monde, the world-famous coffee and beignets outlet in the French Quarter will not reopen until this Friday, according to Jay Roman, the president of the company.

Café du Monde has a handful of other outlets, including one in City Park, that are currently open or will be soon.

The original French Quarter spot though won't be open until 10 a.m. Friday, May 22, and then for take out only to start.

Roman had said that the Quarter location was undergoing some repairs and renovations during the coronavirus closure and said that he just found out recently that the kitchen floor "will require a second coat."

Roman had hoped to open early this week, but now says the spot on Decatur will be open at 10 a.m. Friday and then operate from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week.

"As we did after Katrina, we will begin with these hours and build back to 24 hours a day."

"When you’re open 24-hours, 7-days a week, you don’t get the chance to do some of the things we’re doing now," Roman said. "We've got 40 year old underground pipes that we’re digging up and replacing, we painted the kitchen, we changed our lighting fixtures from incandescent to LED for the future.”