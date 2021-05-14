New Orleans lifts mask mandate for vaccinated residents

New Orleans will still require masks in government buildings, in schools, healthcare centers and on public transit.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and City Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno are going to address the latest CDC guidelines on masks and what the City of New Orleans will do in response.

The press conference will be held at 2 p.m. and will be streamed live in this story and on WWL-TV's YouTube and social media pages.

The state of Louisiana lifted its mask mandate about two weeks ago, leaving it up to parishes to make their own policies. New Orleans kept the mandate in place.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says he plans to issue a new executive order lifting the state’s mask mandate in state buildings, citing the CDC's new guidelines.