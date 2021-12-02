Cantrell unable to meet Biden due to White House COVID-19 screening

A spokesperson for LaToya Cantrell's office said the mayor's team is working to “determine her COVID status.”

WASHINGTON — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell did not meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday due to the White House’s COVID-19 health screening protocols.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said Cantell’s team is working to “determine her COVID status.” Cantrell received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Cantrell was among a small group of mayors and governors set to meet with Biden on Friday. The group was invited to discuss the importance of funds for state and local governments to be included in the next round of stimulus and relief packages being considered by congress.

She was scheduled to return to New Orleans on Friday evening.

This is a developing story.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.