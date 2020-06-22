Carnival Cruise Line cancels sailings through end of September

There will be no Carnival cruises in the U.S. before October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON — Carnival Cruise Line announced Monday that it is cancelling all North America cruises through Sept. 30 amid concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The news comes just three days after the cruise industry's trade group said all its member cruise lines had voluntarily decided to suspend sailings through Sept. 15, 2020.

The Cruise Lines International Association said in its statement Friday that while the current "No Sail" order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to expire on July 24, "it is increasingly clear that more time will be needed to resolve barriers to resumption in the United States."

In early May, Carnival said it was considering having a handful of cruises starting in the U.S. on August 1.

"Please continue to take care of yourself and your loved ones. Your health and safety are important to us whether you are on land or one of our ships," Carnival said in a statement Monday.

Cruise lines stopped sailing with passengers in mid-March after several high-profile coronavirus outbreaks at sea. However, some are still working to get workers home.