As Carnival Cruise returns to N.O.; passengers must be vaccinated or pay extra $150 for testing

Unvaccinated passengers will have to take multiple COVID-19 tests and pay for them with a $150 fee.

NEW ORLEANS — Carnival Cruise Line plans on returning to New Orleans this Fall, with the Carnival Glory scheduled to leave New Orleans on Sept. 5, 2021.

This will be the first cruise ship to sail out of New Orleans since the CDC halted all cruise ships in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC released a conditional framework that would allow cruises to resume if certain thresholds were met, including virus mitigation procedures on board and a simulated cruise to test them before embarking with regular passengers.

Vaccinated passengers must submit their original proof of vaccination card before they can enter the ship. Those passengers must be fully vaccinated and have received the final dose of their COVID-19 vaccinate at least 14 days before departure.

Non-vaccinated customers are still allowed onboard, but must test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departure and take an antigen test on arrival as well as another COVID-19 test 24 hours after leaving shore, according to Carnival.

Unvaccinated customers will be charged $150 per person to cover the costs of testing, according to Carnival. Children under 2-years-old are exempt from testing requirement.

The cruise ship industry has been hard hit by the pandemic as it relies on full boats, plenty of trips and passengers are usually in crowded areas - all of which are problems with COVID restrictions.