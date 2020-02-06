x
Cases remain flat Tuesday as Louisiana heads to Phase 2 of reopening

So far, it looks like the state has avoided a second spike in cases after partially reopening the economy on May 15.
This Wednesday, May 20, 2020 photo, shows a row of houses just off Bourbon Street in New Orleans’ French Quarter. The closure of night clubs and bars on Bourbon and other parts of the quarter during the coronavirus pandemic has brought at least a temporary end to tensions between some entertainment venues and some residents who say the balance between the interests of businesses and residents who own or rent homes in the historic district has been upset by a growing number of tourists. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)

NEW ORLEANS — New coronavirus cases remained level the day after Governor John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana would enter phase two of reopening the state.

405 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the state health department Tuesday, on par with the increase in cases over the past month. Thirty-four additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported, as well as 22 fewer patients in the hospital for the virus. 

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was identified in Louisiana on March 9. Since then, more than 2,724 people have died, thousands have been hospitalized and unemployment numbers have reached record highs. 

So far, it looks like the state has avoided a second spike in cases after partially reopening the economy on May 15. Increased testing and contact tracing continue to be the key to safely returning the state to business.   

See the latest coronavirus data from the Louisiana Department of Health for Tuesday, June 2 and the changes from yesterday below: 

Deaths: 2,724 (+34)

Cases: 40,746 (+405) 

Patients in hospital: 661 (-22) 

Patients on ventilators: 83 (-3)

Presumed recoveries: 31,728 (Reported on Mondays)

Tests performed: 393,133 (+5,763)

