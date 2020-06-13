x
coronavirus

Pandemic: Casino chain eyes up to 1,500 Louisiana layoffs

The Advertiser reports that monthly revenue reports show casinos lost about $347 million during March and April.

LAFAYETTE, La. — Coronavirus pandemic closings have cost Louisiana casinos hundreds of millions of dollars, and one chain has told the state it may lay off as many as 1,500 workers. 

The Advertiser reports that monthly revenue reports show casinos lost about $347 million during March and April, with another $90 million or more lost by video gaming establishments. 

And Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corp. says it has sent more than 1,500 employees letters to say they might be laid off. Spokesman David Strow says the company hasn't yet decided the actual number. 

