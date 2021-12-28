CDC guidance - quarantine time lessens for most but wear that mask

“We know that mask wearing greatly reduces the transmission of this virus to others,” said Dr. Fred Lopez with LSU Health New Orleans Infectious Diseases.

NEW ORLEANS — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is changing the guidance on how long people should isolate after testing positive for COVID-19, saying people with the virus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop. That’s why the CDC is cutting the isolation time from 10 days down to 5 days.

If you have symptoms at the end of the initial five days, the CDC says to stay home until you feel better. At the end of five days, if you have no symptoms, you can return to normal activities but wear a mask for the next five days.

“If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days you can leave your house but with the caveat that you need to continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days,” said Dr. Fred Lopez with LSU Health New Orleans Infectious Diseases. “We know that mask wearing greatly reduces the transmission of this virus to others.”

This is all for people who are actually infected but there are also new rules for when you come in contact with someone with COVID but you are not infected. If you're boosted with the vaccine you can skip quarantine if you wear a mask in all settings for at least 10 days. If you're not boosted: you should quarantine for five days and see if any symptoms pop up. We asked Dr. Lopez for his take on the change.

“I think it’s good. I think it’s in an effort to keep up with the science. It’s also in an effort to not stall society,” said Lopez.

The CDC maintains prevention is the best option and says all eligible people should get vaccinated, boosted and wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of high transmission as well as take a test before you gather.