NEW ORLEANS — The CDC is sending an infectious disease expert to Lambeth House, a senior living community in New Orleans where 42 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 11 of those have died.

“After alerting the Trump Administration about the severity of cases at the Lambeth House in New Orleans, I am glad we were able to get the CDC to send an expert in Infection Prevention and Control to the center to assist with their Coronavirus cases,” Rep. Steve Scalise said.

The virus first presented itself within the facility's independent living section, separate from the assisted living and hospice care portion, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The elderly are considered the most at risk population when it comes to the coronavirus. People over the age of 65 have a higher fatality rate from COVID-19 than any other group.

“The Lambeth House has experienced a heartbreaking number of deaths as well as an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases, and we need to help the families and facility receive the necessary assistance to increase protection of their residents,” Scalise said.

There is no word on when the infectious disease expert will arrive.

