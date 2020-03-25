NEW ORLEANS — As 78-year-old Oliver Tureaud sits in the garage of his New Orleans East home, he won’t sugar coat it; life as of late has been especially challenging.

“It’s hard and it shouldn’t have to be hard for seniors,” said Tureaud , who like many Americans, has been listening to officials when they say to stay home amid the coronavirus health crisis.

Tureaud “I try to stay away from people who may be able to give me the virus,” Tureaud said.

Tureaud found some peace when he heard during a press conference on TV that city officials were touting a 211 number to get emergency food assistance, but ultimately he was told that it was going to take a week.

Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen, who represents New Orleans East where Tureaud lives, says seven days is too long and says she is trying to help Tureaud and other residents.

“Every night on Facebook Live, I’ve been asking community members to check in on their neighbors and if a senior needs something, if they need food and they need a hot meal they need to like us know,” she said.

Tureaud, like many senior citizens doesn’t have a smartphone let alone Facebook. He fears there is lack of communication of the available food services. He knows he will be OK and can wait a few days for food, but his fear is for the others who can’t wait.

“We are not going to suffer,” Tureaud said. “I called my kids and they are not going to let Daddy or Mommy suffer. The only reason why I am doing this is because they have seniors that are in the city that are suffering.”

Despite Tureaud saying he could wait a few days for food, councilmember Nguyen says they will have food for him by tomorrow.

If you are a senior citizen and need help, Nguyen suggested reaching out to your council member. Nguyen says they will evaluate the need and that they are trying to help seniors within 24 hours.

