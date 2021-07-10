Children 5-11 one step closer to being eligible for vaccine

The announcement came from Pfizer Thursday

NEW ORLEANS — Children five to eleven are now one step closer to being eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday, Pfizer officially asked the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of their shot.

Big news came Thursday, that Dr. Mark Kline, says many have waited for.

"It's exciting for me as a pediatrician because we're seeing way too many children come down with this infection some have ended up in our ICU, on mechanical ventilation and sadly across the country there've been a number of deaths," he said.

Kline works at LSU Health Pediatrics and is the Physician in Chief at Children's Hospital. He says the latest surge kept their beds full of kids fighting through this deadly virus.

"We've had more than 90 children hospitalized here in Children's since July first," he said. "More than half in the Intensive Care Unit and well over half of those under the age of 12. So we need this vaccine and I want to see it roll out as quickly as possible."

Pfizer's Emergency Use Authorization request is a thorough multi-step process that could result in approval for the first COVID-19 vaccine for those five to eleven. Kline says that begins October 26th when an FDA Advisory Committee looks at all data collected.

"Then this decision is passed to the Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices of the CDC and the CDC and specifically the director will weigh in and say yes it has full approval or no it doesn't," Kline said.

The process is swift, but Dr. Kline says safety is paramount and multiple people are looking at every detail in Pfizer's reporting. And if all goes well, kids could get shots starting in November.

"So to finally have the opportunity to offer a vaccine to children five years of age and older will be tremendous," he said. "It'll mean a lot of kids in school will not be sitting ducks for this virus and will gain protection and we can keep them from getting sick."

For Kline, getting kids immunized against COVID-19 is a big deal. And is something, he says, is another positive step forward in getting this pandemic behind us.