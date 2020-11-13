'We don't have a lot of time' | New Orleans warns restrictions will come back if COVID spike continues

Worry is growing with the numbers Louisiana is reporting in COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana reported one of the highest daily jumps in COVID cases since the pandemic began.

If trends continue, officials say that could mean tighter restrictions.

A dire message came via Twitter Friday, a NOLA Ready tweet saying in part, "There's a very short window of time to turn this around before needing to reinstitute restrictions."

With that warning, a picture showing city-wide numbers that puts our COVID-19 threat level, almost in the red.

"We're struggling here I will say," Dr. Julio Figueroa said. "I think there's been some recent increases in cases, and it has folks on edge because we're surrounded by a lot of infections in neighboring states."

Dr. Figueroa is the LSU Health Infectious Diseases Chief. He says Halloween had an impact on cases, but it extends beyond that and frankly the trend is concerning.

"The other major driver happening in some studies that have been reported, have been family and friend gatherings," he said. "You know, to watch a football game, and have a nice evening together, and you put your guard down and it feels safe but it may not be safe."

The urgency comes as states across the nation are seeing a surge in cases. The numbers have risen to crisis levels in many cities and states including in Oklahoma and North Dakota where hospitals are overwhelmed. In Illinois, it's hit a point where a lockdown is possible.

"Where we're seeing spread is from folks letting their guard down," Dr. Jennifer Avegno, New Orleans Health Director, said.

New Orleans has seen a lower positivity rate, but the data is changing. On Friday almost 3,500 cases were reported statewide, marking one of the largest single-day reports since March. And if changes aren't made, Dr. Avegno says the city will take action.

"Because we really don't have a lot of time to get this right," Dr. Avegno said. "We don't have a lot of time to get this under control."

And with the holidays here, they're urging people to double down, by doing their part in slowing the spread. City officials say the next two weeks are critical as they determine whether to re-impose restrictions.

