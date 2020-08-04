NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s a workout or a bike ride, City Park in New Orleans plays a bigger role these days for folks trying to keep some normalcy in a stay-at-home world. However, this new normal is creating some not so normal problems for the park itself.

For a lot of folks in New Orleans, like Langston Swafford, exercise is important and City Park is a perfect place for a workout.

“This has been very instrumental in keeping my mind sharp and just keeping my body sharp,” said Swafford, who’s been coming to the park since he was a kid.

These 1,300 acres are also a much-needed break for families, making daily bike rides part of the routine.

“Stuck inside a house all day is not very healthy,” said one biker. “Getting out, exercising, mentally, physically, you know, they go together.

To Bob Becker, the man in charge of keeping the park operating, that’s no walk in the park these days.

“In some ways, we’re kind of marking time, you know, trying to keep the park up,” said Becker.

As CEO, Becker says 90 percent of the park’s revenue is self-generated, through attractions like the amusement park, miniature golf, and sporting events.

All of that is closed now, and about 40 weddings had to be postponed. Other money comes from a state tax on gaming machines at the Fairgrounds. That’s closed too.

“We’ve basically lost all of our revenue,” said Becker.

A new revenue stream from city property taxes doesn’t kick in until next year.

With pay cuts and furloughs in place, Becker says the park is operating on reserves.

“If it goes on a very extended period of time, then we will have some basic issues,” said Becker.

Becker says it was a similar case after Hurricane Katrina, except there’s no physical damage. With its connection to life in the city, Becker says the park is essential in making sure people like Swafford have that sense of normalcy.

“This park is very important to a lot of people and I hope that continues to be important to the city of New Orleans,” said Swafford.

With all the unknowns, Becker is staying optimistic, in hopes of restrictions being lifted before the park is rooted in financial problems.

“We’ll get over this. We will,” said Becker.

After Hurricane Katrina, the state stepped in to help the park recover. That could very well happen again. In the meantime, park leaders hope folks will donate what they can to help keep the park operating.

