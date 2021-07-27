Clancy: The unvaccinated are to blame for COVID surge, economic decline

The latest Covid surge could lead to another long period of economic decline, along with many more deaths.

NEW ORLEANS — Conspiracy theories abound regarding who’s responsible for Covid. Now that we’re seeing yet another surge in cases, and new variants, we don’t need theories to know who’s causing all this pain: People who refuse to get vaccinated.

Some people have legitimate medical reasons for not getting vaccinated. I’m not talking about them. I’m talking about the vast majority of unvaccinated folks who apparently don’t care if they cause someone else’s death. They also will be the ones responsible for any new economic decline that comes with shutdowns because of the surge.