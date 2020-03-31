CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has tested positive for the new coronavirus that causes the disease known as COVID-19.

The "Cuomo Prime Time" anchor made the announcement on Twitter. He said he was experiencing "fever, chills and shortness of breath."

"I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina," he said. "That would make me feel worse than this illness!"

Cuomo, who is the brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo, said he is quarantined in his basement and will do his shows from there. He anchored the show from his home Monday night.

Governor Cuomo spoke during a daily update on Tuesday of his brother and “best friend,” testing positive for the disease.

“Luckily we caught it early enough. But it's my family, it's your family, it's all of our families. But this virus is that insidious, and we must keep that all in mind,” the governor said.

The governor also described how he previously chided his brother for having their mother over to his house two weeks ago.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP