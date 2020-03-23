NEW ORLEANS — Sean Payton, head coach of the New Orleans Saints and one of the first people in the National Football League to catch the new coronavirus, had a message for viewers on national television Monday.

It was for those across the country who continue to disregard orders for health experts and government officials to stay home, social distance and stop the spread of COVID-19.

"The minute people start looking close to home... Man, there's some common sense here," Payton said on Good Morning America. "There's too much science right now and too much data to be ignoring that."

"You get terribly frustrated when you see that," Payton said about people disregarding pleas to distance themselves from others.

Payton videoed into GMA on Monday from his New Orleans home, where he continues his quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

He talked to NFL legend Michael Strahan about his recovery and what led up to his test and, later, his positive result. He said he was doing "OK" and was feeling better each day.

Payton said he was tested after having a fever and chills at the beginning of last week. He said he was lucky not to have an respiratory systems.

"It felt like the flu... where you wanna lay in bed and not doing anything," Payton said.

NFL coach with coronavirus shares experience and message New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks to "GMA" about his symptoms, condition and shares a message for others fighting coronavirus.

Payton said his positive test result came back Thursday, something the Saints team doctor had told him to expect.

As the days go on, Payton said he's now dealing mostly with fatigue.

"I'm still getting tired, still getting fatigued," Payton said. "You might get up and start working on a section of the house or cleaning the dining room and in about 20 minutes feel like you want to lay down again."

Payton addressed his concerns about those who continue to go out, especially young people.

"First off, there's younger people that are actually dying from this virus," Payton said. "And secondly... you might transmit or carry this to someone that isn't healthy enough to withstand it, or even to a healthcare worker that we need to take care of someone that's close to us."

Payton ended his segment on GMA with a shout out to the Who Dat Nation.

"Who Dat Nation is strong," Payton said. "We got a draft coming up, we're going to have to do that a little differently than we have before and rely on technology, but we'll be ready."

As of Monday, there were more than 800 cases of the new coronavirus across Louisiana and 20 deaths from the disease. Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered a statewide "Stay at Home" mandate to try and keep residents social distancing to curb the spread of the virus.

