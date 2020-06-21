x
coronavirus

$24M in virus refunds planned to Louisiana college students

Most of the refunds cover charges for housing, since students had to vacate their dorms and on-campus apartments about two months before the end of the school year.
Credit: Ally Kadlubar/LSU Manship School News Service
LSU political science freshman Alex Tirado said he learned that people have to try to avoid spreading fake news.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana colleges are returning at least $24 million to students because the academic year was interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. 

Among the largest figures, LSU is doling out $4.4 million in refunds. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is sending back $3.8 million, and Southern University in Baton Rouge is returning $3.5 million to its students. 

The figures were discussed Wednesday by the Board of Regents. 

The Advocate reports most of the refunds cover charges for housing, since students had to vacate their dorms and on-campus apartments about two months before the scheduled end of the school year. 

Refunds also cover some meal plan reimbursements.

