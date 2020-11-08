Community fridges, baby supplies popping up around New Orleans for those in need

During the pandemic, homes are being transformed into offices, even music stages and now a place to get a helping hand.

NEW ORLEANS — As the pandemic continues, so does the need for food and other necessities. One man decided to join a network of support that offers help with no questions asked.

Before social distancing, Will Burch was used to inviting people to his home in the 700 block of Bartholomew Street.

“I used to host music events here at the house, but obviously that can’t happen anymore,” Burch said.

Thanks to a makeshift “baby depot” near his front porch, people are now visiting his Bywater home to get some help.

“People came yesterday, had a shopping cart they had brought, filled up, got what they needed, and I’ve had a ton of people stopping by dropping off,” Burch said.

In the bins outside of his house are diapers, baby food, toys and other supplies. It’s all free, donated by strangers and available to anyone who needs it.

Burch gets the word out on social media. Unlike the mass food distributions, we’ve seen throughout the pandemic, you won’t find the same items here, and you certainly won’t find the lines.

“It’s kind of under the ethos, take what you need and give what you can,” Burch said.

It’s part of a network set up through “NOLA Community Fridges.” Burch believes these small stations can make a big difference.

“People who are showing up for their neighbors and showing up for their community tend to fill those needs quicker and more efficiently than local government or federal government has,” Burch said.

Burch doesn’t keep “regular hours” at his house. People can visit whenever they need. As for potential problems, issues like so called porch pirates, Burch says he’s not concerned about that.

“I think for me, the idea behind mutual aid, I try to take the stance it’s not for me to police, and if somebody is taking it, it’s because they need it,” Burch said.