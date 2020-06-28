As virus cases spike, Louisiana struggles with tracking work

Only one-third answered within the crucial first 24 hours after the test results.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana is struggling with the critical tracking work needed to combat the worsening spread of the coronavirus.

Contact tracers face unanswered calls, privacy concerns and distrust. Data from the state health department shows only 59% of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-May have responded to phone calls from contact tracers.

Only one-third answered within the crucial first 24 hours after the test results. Infectious disease experts describe a robust contact tracing program as essential to determine who has come into close contact with someone infected so they can be urged to stay away from others. Nearly 400 people are trained and making the tracing calls in Louisiana.

