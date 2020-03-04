NEW ORLEANS —

Health officials say cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported at than a quarter of nursing homes in the state.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, cases of COVID-19 have been reported at 116 of Louisiana's 436 nursing homes as of Monday. In total, 1,040 nursing home residents have tested positive for the disease, and another 201 patients have died.

Those numbers do not include cases in other adult residential settings.

“These facilities care for thousands of Louisianans, including older people and those with underlying medical conditions that put them at a higher risk for complications and deaths from COVID-19,” LDH said.

As of Monday, Louisiana reports that there have been 21,016 positive cases of COVID-19 and 884 deaths since the outbreak in the state began on March 9. Positive cases have been reported in all 64 of Louisiana's parishes.

