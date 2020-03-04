NEW ORLEANS —

Health officials say that cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported in 61 of Louisiana’s 436 nursing homes as of Friday.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, a total of 261 patients within nursing homes have reported having COVID-19. Another 60 nursing home patients have died from the disease since the outbreak began on March 9.

“These facilities care for thousands of Louisianans, including older people and those with underlying medical conditions that put them at a higher risk for complications and deaths from COVID-19,” LDH said.

Due to the volume of cases, the LDH said it would no longer list individual facilities. Instead, state health officials will only update the number of nursing home patients who have contracted or died from the disease on Mondays and Wednesdays.

