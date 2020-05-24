'Server issues' hamper Louisiana's coronavirus testing numbers for second day

Only about a quarter of the usual daily test results were reported Sunday.

NEW ORLEANS — Continuing "server issues" lowered Sunday's new coronavirus numbers, with only about a quarter of the usual test results coming in.

Only 1,589 test results were reported Sunday, roughly a quarter of the usual daily total. The Louisiana Dept. of Health said server issues caused today's update to "not be inclusive of the total commercial lab data."

This likely means the new cases reported today (129) are artificially low and will likely spike when the problem is fixed.

This is the second day server issues have affected the number of tests reported.

Here are the latest numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health as of Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Deaths: 2,567 (+7)

Cases Reported: 37,169 (+129)

Patients in Hospitals: 813 (-23)

Patients on Ventilators: 102 (-10)

Presumed Recovered: 26,249 (Reported Weekly)

Only 115 new cases were reported Saturday, the lowest number since March 22. However, the LDH only reported about one third of the usual test results as well due to a "technical error" on their end.

For comparison, 2,639 test results were reported Saturday. On Friday, 6,427 were reported.