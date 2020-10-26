How effective is plexiglass against the coronavirus?

Plexiglass partitions are everywhere, from the grocery store to national political debates.

The CDC recommends if there's no option for employees to physically distance, transparent shields can be used.

So how protected are you with partitions when it comes to contracting the coronavirus?

Artist Peter Seltzer makes 3D dioramics. Intricate cuts from cardboard of New Orleans scenes are his livelihood. But when the pandemic hit, business stopped. So did the machines.

He got creative in another way, using that machine to cut 13,000 plastic face shields for Ochsner medical workers. Then came another market demand, plexiglass barriers.

“Initially there was this big rush. People needed to get sneeze guards up fast. These front line workers and grocery stores, banks and restaurants, they needed to interface with customers so it was really busy,” said Peter Seltzer, owner of NOLA Sneeze Guards.

And with each new government phase, his new business gets calls.

“Schools needed sneeze guards, more restaurants needed sneeze guards. Every time the capacity increased, they wanted to have some barriers between some booths,” he said.

Plexiglass partitions are everywhere, from the grocery, to national political debates.

“It was totally for show at the vice-presidential debate. I don't think most of them are doing any good,” explained epidemiologist Dr. Susan Hassig, an Associate Professor in the Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.

Dr. Hassig says they may stop cough and sneeze droplets, but not the smaller aerosols that stay airborne longer.

“Open plan work spaces are really dangerous and plexiglass isn't going to change it, because the air is going to circulate around the barriers if they are not floor to ceiling, wall to wall,” she said.

But, Dr. Hassig says the right size can help in some places, for instance check out workers at a grocery, who stay in one spot face to face with customers for a while.

NOLA Sneeze Guards says they make large barriers to do just that.

But just as you need to wear a mask under face shields for protection, the same goes with partitions.

“The goal is that you want to have some separation. Whatever it is, masks are important,” Seltzer said agreeing with Dr. Hassig.

Dr. Hassig says there are documented outbreaks of infection from open work places, like call centers, where the virus traveled considerable distances in the air conditioning.

