coronavirus

1,900 new COVID cases reported Wednesday, but hospitalizations drop for first time in 2 weeks

Like yesterday, a huge amount of new tests were reported by the state. Wednesday, however, the positive percentage (which should stay under 10%) was double -- 10.4%

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Wednesday, July 8 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

  • Cases: 70,151 (+1,888)
  • Deaths: 3,231 (+20)
  • Patients in hospitals: 1,022 (-3)
  • Patients on ventilators: 105 (-4)
  • Recoveries: 46,334 (3,308)
  • Total tests performed: 865,737 (+18,139) (10.4% positive rate)

