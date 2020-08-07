1,900 new COVID cases reported Wednesday, but hospitalizations drop for first time in 2 weeks

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Wednesday, July 8 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:
- Cases: 70,151 (+1,888)
- Deaths: 3,231 (+20)
- Patients in hospitals: 1,022 (-3)
- Patients on ventilators: 105 (-4)
- Recoveries: 46,334 (3,308)
- Total tests performed: 865,737 (+18,139) (10.4% positive rate)
