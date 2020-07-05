BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says he expects to announce next Monday whether the state will be able to begin a phased reopening of businesses shuttered by the fight against the new coronavirus.

His current stay-at-home order runs through May 15. Edwards said Wednesday the overall trends appear positive. But data isn't yet available on whether all regions of Louisiana meet criteria issued last month in White House guidelines on reopenings.

Edwards said that he and people on his reopening task force will crunch the numbers over the weekend before making the announcement.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Louisiana continues to trend downward — dropping below 1,500 Wednesday. The number of confirmed coronavirus infections is over 30,000 as testing increases.

More than 20,000 are presumed to have recovered. There have been 2,094 deaths.

If the state meets the criteria to reopen, it would likely follow the national guidelines with the following phases:

Phase one keeps social gatherings to 10 people, but allows restaurants, movie theaters, churches, and gyms to reopen with strict physical distancing protocols. Elective procedures can resume, which is something that's already been cleared to resume in Louisiana Monday.

Phase two allows gatherings up to 50 people. Schools can reopen. Bars can reopen with limited standing room occupancy.

Phase three allows everyone to return to work and visitors at hospitals and senior living facilities.

