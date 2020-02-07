COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Louisiana; ventilator usage reaches highest point since May

The number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana hospitals rose by 41 Thursday.

NEW ORLEANS — COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Louisiana.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Louisiana hospitals rose by 41 today with the number of patients on ventilators rising by seven, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

This is the ninth straight day of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana.

The last time ventilator usage surpassed 90 patients was on May 28. It peaked back on April 2 at 507 patients.

Overall, 1,383 more COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in the state. Just over 9% of people tested were positive for the virus today. That's higher than the 7.7% average over the past 10 days.

Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Thursday, July 2 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

Cases: 61,561 (+1,383)

Deaths: 3,147 (+17)

Patients in hospitals: 840 (+41)

Patients on ventilators: 91 (+7)

Recoveries: 42,225 (Updated on Mondays)

Total tests performed:767,374 (+15,286)

On the same day, the Florida Department of Health showed the state added another 10,109 new cases of COVID-19 for July 2.

That number is now the highest record for new coronavirus cases in Florida in a single day, beating June 27's record of 9,585.

Based on Wednesday's data, the state said another 67 Florida residents had died from coronavirus, and one non-Florida resident also died.

