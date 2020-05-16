NEW ORLEANS — New coronavirus numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health, released Saturday, showed a small increase in total cases similar to what previous days have brought. But the number of patients on ventilators has dropped to below 125, the lowest point since March.

The 123 patients on ventilators are out of the 1,028 patients currently hospitalized for coronavirus complications.

In total, 34,117 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Louisiana -- a relatively small jump of 280 from Friday.

Health officials reported an additional 31 deaths Saturday, bringing the total number of people who have died from coronavirus complications to 2,413 in the state.

Friday, Louisiana began easing restrictions on businesses statewide because of promising numbers and a high number of tests per capita, despite not appearing to completely clear the bar set down by the White House for when states should consider reopening: declining new cases daily and increased testing.

But, even as the state begins easing restrictions, the effects will be limited.

Many businesses will be limited to 25% capacity and strict social distancing guidelines will be in place.

New Orleans, where the virus was first found in Louisiana, began easing its own restrictions Saturday.

Unemployment numbers reported Thursday show more than 40,000 people filed new claims in Louisiana last week as the coronavirus fight continues to pound the state's economy.

For the comparable week last year, the figure was around 2,000. As of last week, more than 325,000 qualified for unemployment benefits in the state, compared to 13,400 for the comparable week last year.

