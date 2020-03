Key updates

The White House and Congressional leaders reached a deal on a $2 trillion rescue package Wednesday to help working and laid-off Americans, businesses and hospitals. It still faces votes in the House and Senate.

The Department of Education suspends collection of student loan debt

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus. The palace says he has mild symptoms.

New Zealand has declared a state of emergency.

South Korea is sending testing materials to the U.S. It is also issuing a quarantine for people arriving from the U.S.

Britain will shut down Parliament for four weeks.

There are more than 425,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide as of Wednesday morning, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. That includes nearly 19,000 deaths and 109,000 recoveries.

The United States has 55,225 cases and 802 deaths as of 5:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday. More than 350 people have recovered.

Canada requires returning travelers to isolate

Canada announced Wednesday it is imposing mandatory self-isolation for those returning to the country under the Quarantine Act.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Twitter that the government is making it mandatory to better protect Canada's most vulnerable.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the requirement will begin at midnight Wednesday and last for 14 days.

DOE suspends collection of student loan debt

The Department of Education has announced plans to suspend the collection of student loan debt for at least 60 days, according to a press release.

The department also announced plans to stop and return nearly $1.8 billion held by the U.S treasury in tax refunds and social security payments previously withheld from individuals who had defaulted on federal student loans.

"These are difficult times for many Americans, and we don't want to do anything that will make it harder for them to make ends meet or create additional stress," Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a statment. "Americans counting on their tax refund or Social Security check to make ends meet during this national emergency should receive those funds, and our actions today will make sure they do."

Previous announcements from the Trump administration allowed for 0% interest for federally held student loans and the option to suspend payments for at least 60 days.

Prince Charles has coronavirus

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The prince's Clarence House office says the 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland.

It says his wife Camilla has tested negative.

NFL to implement coronavirus rules

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams instituting new rules reflecting state and local government's efforts to protect the spread of coronavirus.

ESPN obtained Tuesday night's memo from commissioner Roger Goodell. Goodell said that he wanted to "ensure that all clubs operate on a level playing field, and that the NFL continues to conduct itself in a responsible way at this time."

The memo only allows employees providing ongoing medical treatment, security and technology support in to team facilities.

The facility closures will continue until at least April 8 when the league "will assess the advice from medical experts and public health authorities to determine whether it is safe and appropriate for facilities to reopen or to extend the period of closure."

Britain to shut down parliament

Britain’s Parliament is set to shut down for at least four weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers have continued to attend -- though in smaller numbers — despite the spread of COVID-19, which has reached 8,077 confirmed cases and 422 deaths in the U.K. Visitors have been banned from the Parliament buildings and some staff have been working from home.

With Britons now ordered to stay home and all but essential shops shut, Parliament is expected to shut down once lawmakers have approved an emergency law on Wednesday giving the government more powers to fight the coronavirus.

Anheuser-Busch to start producing and distributing hand sanitizer

Anheuser-Busch, the beer company that produces Budweiser, Stella Artois and Beck's, say they are going to begin producing and distributing bottles of hand sanitizer to help fill the growing demand.

"As a first step, we are using our supply and logistics network to produce and distribute bottles of hand sanitizer to our internal teams and, with the help and direction of the American Red Cross, to the communities where it’s needed most," a company spokesman said in a statement.

South Korea sending testing materials to U.S.

South Korea says it plans to provide coronavirus testing materials to the United States in response to President Donald Trump’s request for help.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the country is willing to send chemical reagents used to extract genetic material during COVID-19 tests, but at a level that doesn’t affect its own testing capacity.

She didn’t provide a detailed estimate on the size of supplies that could be shipped to the United States.

Massive rescue package deal reached on Capitol Hill

The White House and Senate leaders of both parties have struck an agreement on a sweeping $2 trillion measure to aid workers, businesses and a health care system strained by the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The agreement came after days of often intense haggling and mounting pressure and still needs to be finalized in detailed legislative language.

The unprecedented economic rescue package would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home.

One of the last issues to close concerned $500 billion for guaranteed, subsidized loans to larger industries, including a fight over how generous to be with the airlines. Hospitals would get significant help as well.

RELATED: 'We have a deal': Congressional leaders, White House agree on coronavirus rescue

New Zealand declares state of emergency

New Zealand has declared a state of emergency as it prepares to go into an unprecedented lockdown late Wednesday for about a month.

The declaration temporarily gives police and the military extra powers. And Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says any New Zealanders returning home from overseas who show symptoms of COVID-19 will be put in isolation at an approved facility.

"I have one simple message for New Zealanders today as we head into the next four weeks: ‘stay at home,'" Ardern said. "It will break the chain of transmission and it will save lives.”

South Korea issues quarantine on people arriving from US

South Korea says it will enforce 14-day quarantines on South Korean nationals and foreigners with long-term stay visas arriving from the United States starting Friday.

The measures come as authorities scramble to prevent the coronavirus from re-entering the country amid broadening outbreaks in the West.

Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun says stronger controls were needed considering the increasing number of students and other South Korean nationals returning from the United States, where the virus has been spreading rapidly.

RELATED: VERIFY: What are plasma treatments for COVID-19?