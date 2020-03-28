NEW ORLEANS — Latest Numbers:

119 deaths (+36)

2,746 total cases (+441)

773 patients hospitalized (+97)

270 in need of ventilators (+31)

21,359 tests completed (+3,330)

54 of 64 parishes reporting cases (+1)

Key Updates:

It's been two and a half weeks since Louisiana's first recorded case of COVID-19. In that time, 119 people have died, 2,746 are known to be infected with the coronavirus and the state's life (from schools to businesses to events) has been forced to a halt in order to slow the spread.

The community in Louisiana, where New Orleans' coronavirus death rate currently leads the entire world, is facing the rising tide of unemployment yet continues to find ways to help, from producing medical supplies to donating food, funds and time to fight the pandemic.

Nationally, Congress has passed the $2.2 trillion rescue package, which is now being rushed to President Donald Trump's desk to sign. It comes as the U.S. surpasses China and Italy to have the most recorded coronavirus cases in the world.

Read yesterday's liveblog here.

JBE: Louisiana's curve continues to grow

In a press conference Friday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said that the recent spike in reported coronavirus deaths confirmed that the state hasn't reached the top of the curve for the spread of coronavirus.

The governor said Louisiana is expected to get $1.8 billion in federal funding from the $2.2 trillion economic relief bill passed by the House Friday.

But despite that, he said the situation is still dire in Louisiana.

The state needs thousands of ventilators for COVID-19 patients, and has only received 100. While another 100 ventilators are expected next week, it won't be nearly enough, Edwards said.

"We would run out of ventilators sometime around April 2 or 3," he said.

8 coronavirus clusters reported in Louisiana

State health officials have confirmed two more coronavirus clusters in the state, bringing the total number up to eight.

All eight clusters were reported in nursing homes, assisted living facilities or independent living facilities serving elderly people, who have the highest risk of serious complications from coronavirus.

The cluster locations are at Chateau D’Ville, Chateau De Notre Dame, Chateau St. James, Good Samaritan New Orleans, Lambeth House, Luling Living Center, St. James Place and Vista Shores.

What you need to know about COVID-19:

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including severe pneumonia that can result in hospitalization or death.

Older people and people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or cancer seem to be at greater risk of serious illness.

People with recent travel to China, or have come in contact with someone who has recent travel and is ill, have a greater risk for becoming ill.

What to do if you are sick:

If you recently traveled to an area affected by COVID-19 transmission, and you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor immediately. Do not go to the doctor without calling first.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the Louisiana Department of Health hotline at 1-855-523-2652.

If you are severely ill and you think you need to go to the hospital, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency room.

How to Prevent the Spread:

The virus is thought to spread between people in close contact (within 6 feet) and through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash hands with soap and water often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Especially wash hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you feel sick to prevent the spread of germs.

Cover your cough with your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Treatments for COVID-19:

There are no medications specifically approved for COVID-19. People with coronavirus should be treated with supportive care to help relieve symptoms.

Some severe cases require going to the hospital, particularly in the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

