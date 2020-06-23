Louisiana sees largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since April peak

New cases reported by the state have surpassed 1,000 twice since April 9, but health officials said those jumps were due to a test backlog, not the virus spreading.

NEW ORLEANS — The number of new cases of the coronavirus disease in Louisiana spiked on Tuesday, the largest single-day increase since the peak of the virus outbreak in April.

Another negative sign: hospitalizations in the state due to the virus increased for the fourth straight day.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, new cases increased by 1,356 on Tuesday, nearly three times the new cases reported both Monday and Tuesday.

Those new cases were from 17,875 newly reported tests, which is also nearly three times higher than the daily test numbers reported Monday and Tuesday.

Still, the 1,300+ new cases on Tuesday mark the highest single-day increase for the state since April 7, near the peak of the virus' outbreak in the state.

While new cases from the LDH surpassed 1,000 on June 13 and May 21, health officials noted those jumps were caused by a backlog of tests from commercial labs, not an increase in the virus' spread. No such note was offered Tuesday.

Hospitalizations also increased by 16 and patients on ventilators increased by six Tuesday.

The increases come the day after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would not be moving into Phase 3 of reopening (which was scheduled for this Friday) for at least another 28 days.

Edwards cited record highs in new cases from several other southern states and the potential that Louisiana could be on the same course.

Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, June 23 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

Cases: 51,595 (+1,356)

(+1,356) Deaths: 3,021 (+17)

(+17) Patients in hospitals: 646 (+16)

(+16) Patients on ventilators: 83 (+6)

(+6) Recoveries: 39,792 (updated on Mondays)

Total tests performed: 635,939 (+17,875)

