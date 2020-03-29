NEW ORLEANS — New numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health Sunday were promising: only 225 new cases reported and 14 deaths, down from previous days and the lowest numbers reported in over a week.

As of Sunday at noon, Louisiana has 3,540 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The state has confirmed 151 deaths associated with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

Too soon to tell

It is the smallest percent increase in cases reported, with Louisiana cases jumping 6%. But despite a significant slowdown in positive cases Sunday, it is still too soon to determine if Louisiana is approaching the "curve" of the virus where the number of cases will begin to decrease instead of increase.

The three Sundays since the outbreak was reported have all had a relatively small number of new cases confirmed compared to the days immediately before or after.

And Saturday saw the single highest increase in a day, a jump of more than 500.

New clusters

The state has reported nine more "clusters," of the virus at nursing homes and other senior living facilities. The additional clusters reported Sunday nearly doubled the previous total, bringing Louisiana to 20 confirmed clusters.

The state defines a cluster as multiple confirmed coronavirus cases that appear to be linked together.

At least 11 people have died and more than 40 have contracted coronavirus at the first cluster to be reported: Lambeth House.

Here are all 20 facilities where clusters have been reported:

Chateau de Notre Dame

Chateau D'Ville

Chateau St. James

Good Samaritan, New Orleans

Guesthouse of Slidell Nursing Home

Jo Ellen Smith Living Center

Lakeview Manor Nursing Home

Lambeth House

Luling Living Center

Marrero Health Care Center

Montclair Park Assisted Living Shreveport

Nouveau Marc

River Palms Nursing and Rehab

Riverbend Nursing and Rehab

St. James Place

St. Joseph of Harahan

St. Jude's Nursing Home

St. Martin's Manor

Southeast Louisiana War Veterans Home

Vista Shores

