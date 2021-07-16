11 AM: Edwards to outline Louisiana's delta variant plans

The delta variant is now the dominant strain in Louisiana, and officials say it's responsible for an uptick in cases recently.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a coronavirus news conference today for the first time since May, highlighting the danger his administration sees in the rising case numbers across the state.

Edwards' 11 a.m. new conference is expected to be a briefing on the state's response to the newer delta variant of the virus, which has proven to be more contagious than the base strain.

Earlier this week, the state saw nearly 2,000 new cases of coronavirus reported, which is the highest single-day increase since early February.

While vaccinations are now freely available to everybody 12 and up, Louisiana continues to lag behind the national average for vaccination rates.

About 48% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, with 56% of eligible people in the country having received at least one shot. In Louisiana, that number is much lower. Only 36% of the state's population has been fully vaccinated and just under 40% have had at least one shot.

National health leaders continue to stress that the vaccines currently available are effective against the delta variant and are the country's best way to prevent another wave of the pandemic.

Health experts say a 70% vaccination rate is needed to stamp out the virus in any given area.

The Louisiana Department of Health said COVID-19 positive hospitalizations also continued to rise across the state. As of Friday, 504 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized - a similar level seen in mid-March, and one that continues to rise after a sharp drop off when vaccinations began rolling out.

The surge in hospitalizations is significant in LDH's three regions that include southeast Louisiana. In Region 3, which includes Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. James, Assumption and St. Mary parishes, hospitalizations have nearly quadrupled since July 1 - from 11 to 43 patients hospitalized.

In New Orleans, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, health leaders fear that the Delta variant is encroaching from other parishes with lagging vaccination rates. New Orleans Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno pleaded again with residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine to prevent further spread of the variant.

Avegno added that mask mandates and other efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus at large events are likely to continue into the fall as the dangerous variant spreads.

The U.S. has seen a string of COVID-19 outbreaks tied to summer camps in recent weeks - including in the New Orleans area - in what some fear could be a preview of the upcoming school year.

