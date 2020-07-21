1,700 new COVID cases Tuesday out of 20,000 tests, state says; positive rate under 10%

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, July 21 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:
- Cases: 96,583 (+1,691)
- Deaths: 3,498 (+36)
- Patients in hospitals: 1527 (+19)
- Patients on ventilators: 186 (+6)
- Recoveries: 53,288 (as of 7/14)
- Total tests performed: 1,122,962 (+20,038) (8.44% positive rate)
Coronavirus Latest
